And here are some more photos taken at the VIP launch event on Thursday night.
1. Opening of The Three Mills Beer & Ale House in Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Opening of The Three Mills Beer & Ale House in Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Opening of The Three Mills Beer & Ale House in Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Opening of The Three Mills Beer & Ale House in Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. Opening of The Three Mills Beer & Ale House in Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Opening of The Three Mills Beer & Ale House in Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. Opening of The Three Mills Beer & Ale House in Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Opening of The Three Mills Beer & Ale House in Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.