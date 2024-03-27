Morrisons memories: pictures from the past of Wigan and Ince supermarkets

These pictures from the Wigan Today archive cover several decades of photo opportunities at both the Galleries and Makerfield Way stores.
1. Wigan and Ince's Morrisons stores
. Photo: STAFF
2. Children from Ince CE primary visited Morrisons, Makerfield Way, Ince as part of Sea Food Week. Pictured with head fishmonger Clare Marsden, centre, are pupils, left to right: Emma, Nathan, Megan and Dominic
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
3. Customers of Morrisons at Ince raised £4,855.30 for the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal. Pictured with store manager Andy Reardon, right, are, left to right: Frank Maudsley, Fred Beardsworth and John Melling
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
4. Springfield Rovers football team captain, Daniel Crompton is pictured at Morrisons, Wigan where he helped pack bags to raise money for the Asia Tsunami Appeal. Also pictured are customers, Barry and Doreen Taberner
. Photo: GK
