Morrisons memories: pictures from the past of Wigan and Ince supermarkets

There was a time when supermarket giant Morrisons had two major Wigan outlets: one in the town centre and another at Ince. Both have long since closed and while the chain does have two local outlets in the area now, there will still be folk missing doing their “big shop” at the old premises.
By Charles Graham
Published 27th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT

These pictures from the Wigan Today archive cover several decades of photo opportunities at both the Galleries and Makerfield Way stores.

1. Wigan and Ince's Morrisons stores

2. Children from Ince CE primary visited Morrisons, Makerfield Way, Ince as part of Sea Food Week. Pictured with head fishmonger Clare Marsden, centre, are pupils, left to right: Emma, Nathan, Megan and Dominic

3. Customers of Morrisons at Ince raised £4,855.30 for the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal. Pictured with store manager Andy Reardon, right, are, left to right: Frank Maudsley, Fred Beardsworth and John Melling

4. Springfield Rovers football team captain, Daniel Crompton is pictured at Morrisons, Wigan where he helped pack bags to raise money for the Asia Tsunami Appeal. Also pictured are customers, Barry and Doreen Taberner

