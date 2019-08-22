Morrisons supermarket in Wigan earmarked for closure putting dozens of jobs at risk in blow to economy

A Wigan supermarket has been earmarked for closure in a move which puts dozens of jobs at risk and represents another potential hammer blow to the local economy.

Morrisons has confirmed it is proposing to shut its large Ince store on Makerfield Way.

Staff received the bad news that the supermarket is one of four which will have their futures made the subject of a full consultation.

And they have been warned that the move means every role in the store is "being placed at risk of redundancy".

However, Morrisons is promising to work with employees and trade unions and said it wants to retain staff in other roles elsewhere in the business wherever possible.

In a document circulated to staff it acknowledged the news would be "difficult" and "disappointing" for the affected employees.

The business said the decision to consider shutting the Ince store was a commercial one.

Morrisons shut its Wigan town centre store in The Galleries Shopping Centre several years ago.

The document sent to employees in Ince said the company was engaged in a project to "fix, rebuild and grow the business" and this meant every aspect of its operations had to be scrutinised to ensure it was sustainable.