Mothering Sunday: 11 of the highest-rated florists in and around Wigan according to Google reviews

Flowers are among the most popular gifts given to mums to celebrate Mother’s Day.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 9th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT

Spring has sprung and there are plenty of colourful blooms and beautiful bouquets available in florists across the borough.

To give you a helping hand, we checked Google reviews for the highest-rated florists in and around Wigan.

This list consists of florists in the borough with ratings of at least 4.5 out of five from a minimum of 20 reviews.

.

1. Highest-rated florists in and around Wigan according to Google reviews

. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Hannah Simons Flowers, on Gidlow Lane, Wigan, was rated 4.8 out of five, from 30 reviews

2. Highest-rated florists in and around Wigan according to Google reviews

Hannah Simons Flowers, on Gidlow Lane, Wigan, was rated 4.8 out of five, from 30 reviews Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Barrowcroft Wood, on Darlington Street East, Wigan, was rated 4.7 out of five, from 45 reviews

3. Highest-rated florists in and around Wigan according to Google reviews

Barrowcroft Wood, on Darlington Street East, Wigan, was rated 4.7 out of five, from 45 reviews Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Four Seasons Florist, on St Paul's Avenue, Goose Green, was rated 4.8 out of five, from 27 reviews

4. Highest-rated florists in and around Wigan according to Google reviews

Four Seasons Florist, on St Paul's Avenue, Goose Green, was rated 4.8 out of five, from 27 reviews Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WiganGoogleSpring