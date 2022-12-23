MP Lisa Nandy pays a visit to new post office in Wigan town centre
MP Lisa Nandy welcomed the opening of Wigan town centre’s new post office as she paid a visit.
Postmaster Arif Matadar opened a temporary branch in the Grand Arcade shopping centre last December to maintain services in Wigan, when the WHSmith store where the branch had been based was closed.
A new permanent branch has now opened in larger premises on Market Street, allowing Arif to increase the number of counters, widen the range of services available and add a large retail area.
Ms Nandy, MP for Wigan, said: “A post office is essential to a town centre for businesses, shoppers and residents and now we have this permanent branch which looks great. Once again it offers a comprehensive range of services.
"I thank postmaster Arif Matadar for his big investment in the town and for providing the interim solution.
“I am pleased to see this former bank put to good use and Wigan Post Office can also serve the customers for RBS that very recently closed and offers very convenient opening hours for customers of other banks and building societies.”
Arif is from a highly experienced postmaster family and already runs three post offices in Bury.
He describes his new shop as confectionery, tobacco and newsagents with a “twist”, as he offers traditional snacks with more unusual snacks, sweets and noodles from America, Japan, China and South Korea.
He said: “When people walk through the door their reaction is ‘wow’ as they love the new look and retail offer of the shop. I am really pleased that I have been able to open this larger, improved post office and store in time for the busy Christmas rush.
“Word is spreading that we have moved and that people are impressed. People are popping in as they are curious about all the changes. Feedback has been very positive.”
Sarah Cottrell, Post Office network provision manager, said: “We know how important a Post Office is to a community and we are pleased to soon have a permanent, larger solution and with extra Post Office services. Arif has done a great job with this permanent new shop.”