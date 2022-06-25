And Valerie and Louise Eccles are particularly proud of how strong it has become in so many fields of sports and games.

When they arrived at the Victoria Inn on Atherton Road in Hindley Green, two and a half years ago they were not familiar with the area, and were working with a back street pub which didn’t have the best of reputations, although it did have one exceptionally good darts team.

The pair, along with the customers decided that wasn’t enough so they went on to form another darts team, three pool teams, two football teams and a poker team!

And many of them have been triumphing in local leagues and competitions, earning promotion and gaining runners-up prizes during an exceptional season.

Valerie said how: “We are just a little pub with cracking teams, we have such a great group of community people.

“The sports teams have increased our trade massively, as we are always guaranteed to have a full pub a few days a week when we have our darts teams at home. With normal trade, we can’t afford to have Sky Sports on, and we don’t have entertainment, but the sports teams provide that for us.”

All the sports teams that have formed are continually improving and climbing up their respective league tables.

The Victoria Inn even has a legal poker team which plays in leagues and have their sights set on the USA.

The Inn is having a party hosted for them and all sports team members by the Admiral Taverns group as a thank-you for all the support the sports have given Valerie and Louise.

After having initial doubts with the lockdown takeover, Valerie added: “I just try to keep a smile on my face and be friendly.

"I listen to my staff and customers, you can’t be judgemental in this industry. We are just going from strength to strength.”

All teams at the Victoria Inn are happy to take on new players who can come down any time and join up, the next sports event taking place is a pool tournament next month.

