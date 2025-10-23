mydentist Leigh officially opens its doors following £2.2 million investment

mydentist, the UK’s largest dental care provider, has recently undertaken a significant merge, relocation and expansion of its Leigh practice following a substantial investment of £2.2 million.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new mydentist Leigh practice, which is now located on Spinning Gate Shopping Centre, was officially launched by Practice Manager, Philip Morris, and his team on Wednesday, October 22.

After a project lasting just over two years, all the dentists and staff from the previous Leigh sites on Bedford Street and King Street have moved to the new site, where patient appointments are now underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move marks a substantial enhancement for the circa 16,000+ patients of mydentist in the community of Leigh, who will now benefit from a modern, state-of-the-art practice, a greater range of dental treatments and technology, as well as improved travel links and wheelchair and disabled access.

Practice Manager Philip Morris was joined by his team to cut the ribbon

There are 15 surgeries available in total at the new mydentist Leigh practice, with key services offered to its patients. The range of services includes NHS dental care, affordable private treatment options via the mydentist {my}options service, hygiene, and cosmetic services such as whitening, teeth straightening and clear aligners.

Vicky Hampson, mydentist Area Development Manager, commented: “We’ve been working very hard to relocate to a more accessible site in Leigh, so to see the new practice finally open is fantastic. With 13 modern surgeries we now have much more choice for patients, plus our team are benefitting from improved facilities.

"Our aim was to meet the needs of our patients and our team here in Leigh now and in the future, and feedback so far has been extremely positive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicky concluded: “We know that accessing dental care in this region is difficult which is why we’re pleased to be able to offer {my}options, an affordable way to access a dentist when you need one.”

Inside the reception area of the new mydentist Leigh practice, located in Spinning Gate

The new mydentist Leigh practice is accepting new patients under {my}options mydentist’s affordable private dental offering. Under {my}options, patients can access private check-ups, essential dental treatments, and cosmetic dental treatments at affordable prices with check-ups costing £59.

A full range of dental treatments is on offer at the practice including teeth whitening, teeth straightening, hygiene appointments, smile makeovers and dental implants.

Philip Morris,Practice Manager at mydentist Leigh, commented:"I am delighted to reveal the new facilities and flexibility of appointment times that we can now offer to our patients. With our recent enhancements and expanded services, we're well-placed to deliver a higher level of dental care and provide an even more exceptional experience to our community. We look forward to welcoming patients into the practice over the coming weeks and months."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo Platt, MP for Leigh and Atherton, added: “It's fantastic to have mydentist officially open up in Spinning Gate in Leigh town centre. They’ve already increased the number of new NHS patients on their register, and the Integrated Care Board (ICB) has now approved their Leigh practice supporting the training of new dentists.

The new practice boasts modern surgeries with state-of-the-art technology

“This collaboration helps address workforce shortages and ensures that dental services remain accessible and that patients can be seen more quickly, helping to reduce waiting times. This is just what we need locally."

You can find mydentist Leigh at Units 31-32, Spinning Gate Shopping Centre, Leigh, WN7 4PG.