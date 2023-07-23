News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host

National trade body announces drive for building industry apprentices in Wigan

A national trade body is encouraging school-leavers in Wigan to consider a career in the building materials industry.
By Matt Pennington
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

This comes as part of a drive to secure 15,000 apprenticeships by 2030, and the Builders Merchants’ Federation, which represents building materials sector businesses, says recruiting new people is a key priority.

In a sign of the demand for new recruits, 11,000 new apprenticeships have already been pledged by 14 companies nationally.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The BMF’s Apprenticeship Pledge recognises it as a key route for the development of new talent in the sector, which offers roles from warehouse and storage to finance and engineering.

John Newcomb, CEO of BMF.John Newcomb, CEO of BMF.
John Newcomb, CEO of BMF.
Most Popular
Read More
Wigan mum hopes to inform suicide prevention policy after brother’s death

CEO John Newcomb said: “We need talented people, including school-leavers and people of all ages and from all walks of life, to get involved in areas including the provision of new products to make homes more sustainable and to achieve a lower carbon future.

“Now they are looking to recruit the next generation to join the industry to build the future.”

Related topics:Wigan