National trade body announces drive for building industry apprentices in Wigan

This comes as part of a drive to secure 15,000 apprenticeships by 2030, and the Builders Merchants’ Federation, which represents building materials sector businesses, says recruiting new people is a key priority.

In a sign of the demand for new recruits, 11,000 new apprenticeships have already been pledged by 14 companies nationally.

The BMF’s Apprenticeship Pledge recognises it as a key route for the development of new talent in the sector, which offers roles from warehouse and storage to finance and engineering.

John Newcomb, CEO of BMF.

CEO John Newcomb said: “We need talented people, including school-leavers and people of all ages and from all walks of life, to get involved in areas including the provision of new products to make homes more sustainable and to achieve a lower carbon future.