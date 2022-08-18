Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at specialised managed network services provider Evolve ODM are settling into their new base on the second floor of Smithy Court, in Goose Green.

The 4,100 sq ft office has a host of facilities for employees to work but also relax, with a large break-out area even featuring a pool table.

Evolve ODM staff Adam Cole, Keeva Brannan, Joanna Bolton, Stephen Hill and Christian Mouanda

The firm, which has moved from Skelmersdale, was set up in 2005 by Jon Shaw and remains independently owned by the senior management team.

He said: “We were sad to leave Skelmersdale after almost 12 years, however we had outgrown those facilities. Our new office in Wigan provides us with the space needed for our ever-growing team.

“Our business has developed to the point where we now employ 37 people, from a team of nine in 2018. Over the next two years that growth will continue and we anticipate our workforce expanding with a further 30 new jobs.

“At the heart of the EvolveODM business is our people and as our multi-linguistic global team work shift patterns to accommodate our 24/7 support desk, we have invested substantially in ensuring our employees have a comfortable and modern work environment, incorporating ample desk space, secure lockers, a large break-out area including a kitchen, coffee machine, booths, table seating and a pool table.”

The firm, which provides end-to-end managed network solutions to a range of businesses, has grown quickly over the past four years and now has a turnover of £11m.

Among the services it provides are PCI DSS compliance services, global SD-WAN, GDPR compliant WiFi, global broadband, global carrier management, global M2M roaming SIMs and cloud connect.

It also offers project management services and 24/7 support in English, French and Italian to customers around the world.

EvolveODM works globally for retail, hospitality, leisure, fuel and food-to-go organisations, including Robinsons Brewery, Hydes Brewery, Starbucks, Esso, BP, Shell and KFC.

Last month Robinsons’ partnership with the firm saw it offer customers watching England’s match against Germany in the UEFA Women's Euros 2022 free secure WiFi at its premises.

If they signed up to promotions, they would be informed of future events and available discounts or relevant offers.

In return Robinsons could analyse GDPR-compliant data including the demographics of customers, regularity of visits and how long they spent in the pub, enabling them to make informed business decisions on staffing, stock and improvements to their marketing messages.

EvolveODM provides a WiFi service to most of the Robinson estate of tenant and managed pubs, as well as guidance and advice around the placement of network equipment in the planning stages of refurbishments and new-builds.

Mr Shaw said: “Robinsons have fully embraced the services and maximise the technology capabilities to successfully support their business.