Networking but not as you know it

Bec Healey

Entrepreneur Bec Healey has announce the launch of Covem network events in Wigan: a “sisterhood” bringing together women from all walks of life for a unique and inspiring experience.

Meetings will take place once a month from 11am to 1pm at Hindley Hall Golf Club, Hall Lane.

Bec says Covem is a welcoming and supportive space for women in business, those considering starting a business or anyone simply seeking the company of like-minded, inspiring women.

Each meeting provides an opportunity to network, share experiences and support one another in a positive and empowering environment.

Covem - Ladies Empowerment Circles

She added: "I'm thrilled to be launching Covem in Wigan. This group is all about creating a safe and supportive space where women can connect, learn and grow together.

"Whether you're an established business owner, just starting out or looking for support and inspiration, you'll find a warm and welcoming community here."

The format of the meetings is designed to be accessible and engaging, with a focus on empowerment and personal development.

"Attendees will enjoy discussions on relevant topics, share their own experiences and leave each session feeling inspired and uplifted.

"The events are open to all women, regardless of their business background, and aim to foster a spirit of collaboration and mutual support.”

Meetings are held monthly, with each session priced at just £5. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance through TryBooking, ensuring their spot in what promises to be a vibrant and enriching community event.

Bec added: “My mission is to enable women to embrace their feminine energy and rise together.

"This is more than just a networking group; it's a movement to lift each other up, share knowledge and build lasting connections with no competition. I'm excited to see the impact we can make together in Wigan."

Covem is a growing sisterhood of women dedicated to empowering and inspiring each other through real, welcoming spaces where they can build confidence, grow personally and make powerful connections without judgment or pressure.

Founded by Sarah Hulme, the recently rebranded Covem provides a supportive environment for women to connect, collaborate, celebrate and grow together.

In addition to the monthly meetings, Covem hosts regular charity events, learning workshops, and personalised Support Circle 121 sessions. These events, coaching and products have become known for their warmth, energy and, most importantly, REALNESS.

Find out more at www.covem.co.uk/