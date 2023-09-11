New board will drive plans for masterplan set to regenerate Wigan borough town

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Formed between public and private organisations, a new partnership board has been established to spearhead the the £6.6m boost to Ashton-in-Makerfield.

Known as #OurFutureAshton, the project will include improved shop fronts, upgraded streets and public spaces, new walking and cycling routes as well as a refresh of the market square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The board brings together local businesses, community groups and organisations – including Wigan Council – to help engage with the community and ensure this funding delivers the best result for the people of Ashton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gerard Street is one of the focuses for the #OurFutureAshton project.

Council leader David Molyneux said: “These are really exciting times ahead for Ashton.

“While the council will be leading on delivering these fantastic improvements, we know we cannot do it alone.

“The Ashton Innovation Board will help us to engage with local businesses, local residents, community organisations and others in delivering this ambitious project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The plans were really well received during the public consultation and we want to keep those conversations going.”

With an aim to celebrate the cultural heritage of the town, the historic market site, Garswood Street and Gerard Street form focal points of the ambitious scheme.

Plans include improving the historic market site for a range of uses including events, pop ups and community space, a shopfront grant fund which will help reduce vacant and under-used space, and investment to make our streets more attractive, greener and safer for cyclists and pedestrians. The plan was one of 16 areas unveiled as part of the government’s 2023 budget.

Beth Hughes, community volunteer and chair of the Ashton Innovation Board said: “The board has a really exciting role to play in this project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although any regeneration works may cause short-term disruption, we will be able to help minimise the impact, and help ensure that we get the maximum long term gain.

“We will also be shouting loud about Ashton. We all love our town and want spread this great news for its exciting future and encourage residents to get involved and support their town centre.”