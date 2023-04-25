It will be built where the Labour Club in Platt Bridge used to sit, before it was knocked down in 2015.

The new restaurant will become the latest feature off Platt Street with 30 parking spaces for customers to use.

The developer will also build two retail units to the north of the drive-thru which do not have an occupier confirmed so far.

An artist impression for the new Burger King

This would be the borough’s second Burger King with the other residing in the Robin Park retail outlet near Wigan town centre.

The new drive-thru and retail units are estimated to create up to 22 new full-time jobs for the area, according to a planning statement.

To avoid three takeaway or fast food units in a row, the two units north of the drive-thru have a restriction imposed by the council that they cannot open as hot food venues.

According to a planning officer’s report, this is to adhere to Wigan Council’s health strategy to reduce obesity across the borough.

The officer report stated: “The strategy identifies that the density of fast food outlets in the borough is above both the regional and national average, therefore seeks to restrict hot food takeaways to designated town centres, smaller town centres and local centres."

“Outside such areas, there is a strong presumption against the provision of hot food takeaways, except within the existing parade of shops of five or more commercial units, where a maximum of one hot food takeaway (including existing provision) will be supported in principle.”

This development would be only one fast food restaurant in a parade of three.