Langtree is the fifth home in the B Corp-accredited Millennium Care Group. The 52-bed facility addresses a growing demand for advanced dementia care in the region and will complete the Standish Care Village alongside Worthington Lake and Lakeside Care Homes on Chorley Road.

The village now offers a full continuum of care, including respite, residential, nursing, dementia, and advanced dementia, allowing residents to remain in one community as their needs change.

In true Wigan style, guests were treated to an array of pies and the option to create a classic “Wigan Kebab” while the celebration featured a poetry reading by resident Ken Sumner, who chose a piece by William Wordsworth, an artist who has inspired the home’s design and ethos.

Millennium’s senior leadership team also gave remarks, alongside contributions from principal charity partners The Brick and Wigan Youth Zone. Guests were then invited to explore the home in small groups, take part in sample activities such as art and music, and learn more about the home’s approach to person-centred, enriched living.

Stacey Astin, Group Regional Manager at Millennium Care, said: “We had an amazing day welcoming people into the home—some seeing it for the first time! Their responses and feedback have been brilliant and made the whole process so worthwhile.

“People have commented on the finer details, the quality, and our approach to care. It’s been emotional to hear, and we’re now excited to start welcoming residents to live their lives to the fullest.”

Langtree features dementia-friendly design, unrivalled access to nature, open-plan living spaces, a music room, a cigar lounge, and an in-house salon. It will operate under a Household Model of Care, proven to improve quality of life and outcomes for people living with dementia.

