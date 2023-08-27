Equine Guided Therapy – as the name suggests – employs the intuitive nature of horses to aid people in their own personal development journey.

Horses, known for their keen sensitivity to human emotions, act as mirrors, reflecting feelings and highlighting the barriers that might be holding people back from achieving their full potential.

The therapy does not include riding the horses – it is instead about connecting, understanding and growing.

A new equine-guided therapy experience has been launched

Participants will have the chance to interact with the animals, delving into their emotions and confronting challenges in a setting that is safe and nurturing.

It is hosted by charity My Life at Thompson House Equestrian Centre, on Pepper Lane in Standish.

Leading the sessions will be two experienced facilitators – Jacci Jones, a seasoned psychotherapist trained in transactional analysis, and Julie Lewis, a dedicated equine facilitator.

"Horses have an uncanny ability to pick up on our emotions, even those we might not be consciously aware of," said Jacci.

"By working with them, individuals can gain insights into their emotional blocks, fears and patterns that might be hindering their progress in life."

The therapy is suitable for people of all ages and backgrounds, though under 18s need to be accompanied by an adult.

It can help people grappling with personal issues, seeking to improve relationships or simply looking for a unique way to understand themselves better.

Bookings for these therapy sessions are now open and can be made by calling the centre on 01257 676003. The three-hour slots are expected to fill up quickly.

Thompson House Equestrian Centre is thought to provide the “perfect backdrop for such a therapeutic endeavour”.

The equestrian and events venue has a range of facilities, including full livery and riding experiences, indoor and outdoor arenas, an equine veterinary practice and a cafe.