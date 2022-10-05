Joel Higham, 24 from Swinley has opened Aktiviti to help local residents increase their fitness levels.

Based on Kenyon Road, the private studio was Joel’s father Winston’s has idea following the completion of his level three personal training qualification.

It was suggested while looking for a gym to work out of that there was potential to go into the industry self-employed.

WIGAN - 23-09-22 Joel Higham has opened Activiti, a new gym in Swinley, Wigan, offering personal training sessions in groups or 1-1.

Joel said: “We wanted to help everyone become more active and increase their exercise.

"Whether this is just someone who wishes to live a healthier lifestyle or an athlete with specific training needs.”

Due to Aktiviti not being an open gym, membership is not required and instead sessions can be booked individually or in a block.

Training in groups can also be more cost effective, making sessions more accessible for people during hard financial times.

The gym is already open and bookings can be made by contacting Joel directly.

Joel said: “We want to create a community feel where people can come to improve their health and fitness.

"If we can hold regular small training groups it would really help to build a connection within the area.

"It’s about the personal touch. It’s a small, community-oriented place but we want to be able to help everybody – people of all ages and we want them to feel at home.”