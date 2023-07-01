News you can trust since 1853
New housing development to give Wigan community a £400k boost

A Wigan community is set to receive more than £400,000 from a housing developer.
By Matt Pennington
Published 1st Jul 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Redrow is currently building 117 new homes in Lowton.

And to coincide with completing the 25th of these at Oakwood Fields, almost 50 per cent of the firm’s community contributions have been paid to Wigan Council.

Redwood will hand over more than £400,000 to the Lowton coomunity.Redwood will hand over more than £400,000 to the Lowton coomunity.
Redwood will hand over more than £400,000 to the Lowton coomunity.
These include more than £90,000 for secondary school places in the Lowton east ward and around £57,000 towards play space at Pennington Flash Country Park. A further £10,000 has been paid towards the play area on Pond Street.

Redrow Lancashire’s sales director Sian Pitt said: “While we are building homes in Lowton, we are also contributing towards local area improvements too through our S106 community contributions. We have also donated £3,000 in voluntary community contributions and helped local community groups such as a local allotments association and a charity that rescues and rehabilitates animals.

“Wherever Redrow builds, we always aim to help existing communities to thrive, as well as creating brand new communities in great locations.”

The remaining contributions will be made once the 66th completion takes place.

The money will go towards school places and green spaces.The money will go towards school places and green spaces.
The money will go towards school places and green spaces.

Within the development itself, Redrow is providing areas of open space and new footpaths for walking and cycling to connect residents to the open land to the north and east, as well as the playing fields to the south.

An existing watercourse will be enhanced to create new wildlife habitats and provide an attractive landscaped feature running through the site, with a new footbridge being built as part of the footpath network.

