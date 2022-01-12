New job centre opens its doors in Wigan town centre

The Jobcentre Plus has a team of 46 new and experienced work coaches, who will support people to find their next role in a new and Covid-adapted environment.

Each work coach will help people looking for work in the Wigan area with one-on-one tailored support to find their next role.

Employment minister Mims Davies said: “We know this has been a challenging time for many people and that’s why we’re boosting our DWP Jobcentre support in every community of the UK, including here in Wigan.

Mesnes House had been empty since December 2019

“Every customer benefits from having a dedicated work coach. They know the local jobs market and work with local businesses to match jobseekers to the latest opportunities.

“It’s brilliant to see our Plan for Jobs in action, from kickstart to sector-based work academy programmes, our work coaches are there to help people thrive and progress in work.”

The building at Mesnes House, on Mesnes Street, had been empty since December 2019, having previously been used as a training centre by Rathbones, and planning permission to use it as a job centre was sought last year.

One of the new recruits working there, Michael Cook, said: "Being able to provide support and guidance to people in the local community on their journey to gain sustainable long-term employment, and therefore improving their lives, is the most rewarding and important aspect of my job as a work coach for the Department for Work and Pensions.

“The opening of a new facility in Wigan further reinforces the DWP’s commitment to the people of Wigan to ensure that they are provided with access to the best possible opportunities available through the provision of universal credit and associated support.”

Chris Atkinson, customer service lead of the new centre, said: “We are proud to launch the new Wigan opening. Our passionate team of work coaches will see customers face to face to deliver an excellent service and support the local community. We also have excellent new facilities to welcome employers and providers into the site to help create a real community hub.”