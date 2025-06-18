New leadership to accelerate growth at Foresight-backed Fieldway Group

Fieldway Group (“Fieldway”, “the Company”), a fast-growing Merseyside-based specialist in fire safety solutions for social housing and healthcare sectors backed by Foresight Group LLP (“Foresight”) a leading regional private equity and infrastructure investment manager, has appointed Ray Jones as CEO-designate.

This strategic leadership appointment comes as Fieldway targets ambitious growth over the next three years, aiming to double revenues to over £40 million, and diversify its service offering across new markets.

Ray brings to the business a wealth of experience, particularly in healthcare and social housing, and will be instrumental in leading the Company’s next phase of development, supplementing Fieldway’s outstanding track record of organic growth with a focussed buy-and-build strategy.

He joins Fieldway following a distinguished career in senior leadership roles, including Liberty Group and Amey, where he successfully oversaw complex growth initiatives, operational transformations, and M&A integrations.

Founded in 1999 by entrepreneur Brian Murphy, Fieldway has undergone significant transformation from its origins as a supplier to the construction industry, to becoming a trusted fire safety partner to some of the UK’s leading housing associations and public sector bodies. The Company, headquartered in Liverpool, North West England, recently reported record revenues exceeding £20 million, following a series of major contract wins.

With the appointment of Ray, Brian will move into an Executive Chairman role following a transition period.

Since receiving investment from Foresight in 2018 Fieldway’s employee numbers have more than tripled as it has broadened its geographical footprint and range of services. Aside from its commercial achievements, Fieldway continues to champion social value through its highly regarded apprenticeship scheme and community engagement initiatives.

Brian Murphy, Founder and CEO of Fieldway Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ray to Fieldway at this pivotal moment in our journey. His track record, strategic mindset, and deep sector expertise will be invaluable as we continue to scale and evolve the business. The Government’s £39 billion commitment to delivering affordable and social housing presents a generational opportunity for growth – one that Fieldway is ideally positioned to support.”

Ray Jones, CEO-designate of Fieldway Group, said: "Fieldway is a business with an exceptional reputation and clear potential for sustainable growth. I am excited to build on the strong foundation laid by Brian and the team, and to lead Fieldway into its next chapter – expanding our presence across the UK, continuing to deliver critical fire safety services, and identifying high-quality businesses that can enhance our offering."

Fiona Hatch, Investment Director at Foresight Group, commented: “Fieldway exemplifies the type of regional business we are proud to support – highly-skilled, mission-led, and delivering meaningful social outcomes. With Ray’s leadership, we are confident that the Company is well positioned to deliver on its strategic objectives, while continuing to play a crucial role in protecting lives and supporting communities.”