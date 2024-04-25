New Leigh industrial units combine heritage, innovation, and sustainability

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Together, the new units will form Centenary Court, which has been named to commemorate the 100-year-old family business and will regenerate an existing site on Moss Industrial Estate. The new units, which are built to the highest specification, are spacious, light and energy efficient, ranging from 3,880 sq ft to 5,000 sq ft, complete with solar panels and electric car charging.

GM Property Management has been appointed as the main contractor of Centenary Court, which has engaged many local suppliers and created around 40 local jobs. Centenary Court is due for completion in September 2024 and four of the six units are still available to let.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All six solar-powered industrial units have been constructed with high-specification steel portal frames and are highly insulated with noise cancelling materials throughout.

Mike Fearon, construction manager, and Neill Wood, managing director of GM Property Management.

Moss Industrial Estate, on St. Helen’s Road in Leigh, is home to over 100 businesses of varying sizes and industries. Alongside the construction of Centenary Court, GM Property Management manages over 600,000 sq. ft. of commercial property at Moss Industrial Estate. Its building expertise has enabled it to manage a constant refurbishment programme and implement a range of sustainability initiatives, alongside 24/7 security and landscaping services.

Neill Wood, managing director of GM Property Management Ltd, said: “With state-of-the-art features and flexible layouts to accommodate modern industrial business, these six new units represent the 40-year evolution of Moss Industrial Estate into dynamic hubs of productivity and sustainability.

“We are extremely proud of our latest development at Centenary Court, which is nestled within the ever-evolving Moss Industrial Estate and bordered by Pennington Flash. With easy access to key transport links, including the M6 and M62 motorways, Centenary Court is in a prime location, offering convenience and connectivity in addition to building innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are excited to welcome prospective tenants to view the remaining units on Centenary Court as we near the end of the development phase.”