New One Stop store celebrates opening in Wigan

Aisles were filled, whilst customers welcomed One Stop to the local area. Members of the community also grabbed a first look at the brand-new store after its special launch celebration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new One Stop store has recently opened in Wigan. One Stop, Ormskirk Road is now open and working alongside independent retailer Pemberton.

The all-new convenience store is said to provide the community with quality products and great deals on everyday items. The reputable franchise has seemingly built popular recognition for integrating stores within local communities and distributing a range of products on their doorstep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brand-new store celebrated its opening with their special launch. In which, the first 50 customers received branded One Stop hessian shopper bags, whilst five lucky customers found Golden tickets that had been hidden within the store and subsequently walked away with a £20 One Stop Voucher for each of the tickets.

The Brand-New One Stop Store in Pemberton.

It is understood that alongside well-known brands, the store stocks a variety of One Stop’s own label products including produce, meat, dairy, ready meals and desserts: a cheaper alternative to bigger brands. The store also offers lunchtime meal deals featuring a selection of sandwiches, snacks and soft drinks. As well as having grocery essentials, customers can purchase beers and wines, newspapers and magazines and can play the National Lottery in store.

The new One Stop convenience store is located at 460-464 Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan, Greater Manchester, WN5 9DG and is open 7am until 10pm every day.