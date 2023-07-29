News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

New pictures as demolition work progresses at The Galleries shopping centre in Wigan

Work is now well under way to knock down The Galleries shopping centre in Wigan, as these new photographs show.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 29th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST

Construction workers and their vehicles have been pulling down the 1990s shopping mall to make way for a new £135m development.

Named Galleries25, a hotel, 464 homes and a multimedia centre with a cinema, 10-lane bowling alley and indoor mini-golf are planned as part of the project.

It is a joint venture partnership between Wigan Council and developers Cityheart and BCEGI UK.

The demolition work started late last year and is expected to take 18 months to complete.

The new development is scheduled to be ready in 2025.

Demolition work continues at The Galleries shopping centre in Wigan

1. The Galleries

Demolition work continues at The Galleries shopping centre in Wigan Photo: Jon Peake

Photo Sales
Demolition work continues at The Galleries shopping centre in Wigan

2. The Galleries

Demolition work continues at The Galleries shopping centre in Wigan Photo: Jon Peake

Photo Sales
Demolition work continues at The Galleries shopping centre in Wigan

3. The Galleries

Demolition work continues at The Galleries shopping centre in Wigan Photo: Jon Peake

Photo Sales
Demolition work continues at The Galleries shopping centre in Wigan

4. The Galleries

Demolition work continues at The Galleries shopping centre in Wigan Photo: Jon Peake

Photo Sales
Page 1 of 1
Related topics:WiganWigan Council