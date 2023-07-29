New pictures as demolition work progresses at The Galleries shopping centre in Wigan

Work is now well under way to knock down The Galleries shopping centre in Wigan, as these new photographs show.

Construction workers and their vehicles have been pulling down the 1990s shopping mall to make way for a new £135m development.

Named Galleries25, a hotel, 464 homes and a multimedia centre with a cinema, 10-lane bowling alley and indoor mini-golf are planned as part of the project.

It is a joint venture partnership between Wigan Council and developers Cityheart and BCEGI UK.

The demolition work started late last year and is expected to take 18 months to complete.

The new development is scheduled to be ready in 2025.

1 . The Galleries Demolition work continues at The Galleries shopping centre in Wigan Photo: Jon Peake Photo Sales

2 . The Galleries Demolition work continues at The Galleries shopping centre in Wigan Photo: Jon Peake Photo Sales

3 . The Galleries Demolition work continues at The Galleries shopping centre in Wigan Photo: Jon Peake Photo Sales

4 . The Galleries Demolition work continues at The Galleries shopping centre in Wigan Photo: Jon Peake Photo Sales