New programme to help disabled people in Wigan into work
and live on Freeview channel 276
The new Working Well Individual Placement and Support in Primary Care (WW:IPSPC) programme supports adults who have a physical or mental health disability to move into employment.
In-work support is also available to people who are working but need help to maintain their job.
The Growth Company, alongside subcontractor Groundwork, are delivering the programme which will see 40 employment specialists working closely with NHS primary care clinical teams to offer wraparound support.
A phased roll-out is under way with teams now in place in Manchester, Rochdale and Salford, with Bolton, Bury, Tameside, Oldham, Stockport, Trafford and Wigan to follow over the coming months.
Commissioned by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), the programme aims to help 1,500 adults across the region by March 2025.
Participants are referred onto the scheme by healthcare professionals such as GPs or can put themselves forward.
Employment specialists will offer flexible one-to-one tailored support including rapid job search, liaising with employers, help with benefits and bespoke careers advice based on skills and abilities.
Rochelle Seddon, operations manager at the Growth Company, said: “Our team of dedicated employment experts will be integrated into NHS teams to ensure that physical and mental health needs are considered every step of the way.
“This means that when, for instance, a GP refers an individual to an NHS clinician for mental health support, our specialists will work closely with the healthcare professional to provide tailored employment assistance.
“And the support doesn’t just stop when someone finds a job – we will give ongoing assistance once individuals are in work to ensure employers are best supporting their needs.
"This really will make a tangible difference in the lives of those facing health-related employment challenges, ensuring they have the tools and support needed to succeed in the workforce.”
The launch comes as a recent report from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development found the number of workers taking sick leave had hit a 10-year high, with the average employee taking 7.8 days during the past year.
Michelle Leeson, managing director of GC Employment, said: “The launch of this service couldn't come at a more critical juncture, with the recent report highlighting the increasing need for such a programme. What’s unique about WW:IPSPC is that support is also available to those who are off work sick and also those in work who are struggling with their health.