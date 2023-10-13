News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

New programme to help disabled people in Wigan into work

Thousands of people with health conditions will receive new help to find work.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The new Working Well Individual Placement and Support in Primary Care (WW:IPSPC) programme supports adults who have a physical or mental health disability to move into employment.

In-work support is also available to people who are working but need help to maintain their job.

Read More
Wigan schoolgirl's lasting legacy as therapy dogs help hundreds of children
Michelle Leeson, managing director of GC EmploymentMichelle Leeson, managing director of GC Employment
Michelle Leeson, managing director of GC Employment
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Growth Company, alongside subcontractor Groundwork, are delivering the programme which will see 40 employment specialists working closely with NHS primary care clinical teams to offer wraparound support.

A phased roll-out is under way with teams now in place in Manchester, Rochdale and Salford, with Bolton, Bury, Tameside, Oldham, Stockport, Trafford and Wigan to follow over the coming months.

Commissioned by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), the programme aims to help 1,500 adults across the region by March 2025.

Participants are referred onto the scheme by healthcare professionals such as GPs or can put themselves forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Employment specialists will offer flexible one-to-one tailored support including rapid job search, liaising with employers, help with benefits and bespoke careers advice based on skills and abilities.

Rochelle Seddon, operations manager at the Growth Company, said: “Our team of dedicated employment experts will be integrated into NHS teams to ensure that physical and mental health needs are considered every step of the way.

“This means that when, for instance, a GP refers an individual to an NHS clinician for mental health support, our specialists will work closely with the healthcare professional to provide tailored employment assistance.

“And the support doesn’t just stop when someone finds a job – we will give ongoing assistance once individuals are in work to ensure employers are best supporting their needs.

"This really will make a tangible difference in the lives of those facing health-related employment challenges, ensuring they have the tools and support needed to succeed in the workforce.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The launch comes as a recent report from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development found the number of workers taking sick leave had hit a 10-year high, with the average employee taking 7.8 days during the past year.

Michelle Leeson, managing director of GC Employment, said: “The launch of this service couldn't come at a more critical juncture, with the recent report highlighting the increasing need for such a programme. What’s unique about WW:IPSPC is that support is also available to those who are off work sick and also those in work who are struggling with their health.

“We know that many individuals with mental and physical health conditions want to work but need that extra bit of support and help. Through WW:IPSPC, we aim to empower adults in Greater Manchester, helping them overcome barriers and find meaningful, long-term work opportunities.

“At a time when the challenges of health and work have never been more pronounced, this programme’s integrated approach aligns perfectly with responding to the needs of our residents. It is not just about finding jobs but also about providing the necessary support for individuals to thrive in their chosen careers while managing their health effectively.”

To find out more visit www.gcemployment.uk/wwipspc or email [email protected].

Related topics:WiganGreater ManchesterParticipantsNHSRochdale