The drink is a recipe inspired from Taiwan, made by blending tea with milk, fruit and fruit juices, then adding tasty tapioca pearls and shaking vigorously.

The new retailer Bubble T offers fruit tea, fresh tea, milk tea, and mocktails in the Grand Arcade.

Left to right: Mike Matthews, Grand Arcade centre manager, and Ali Zafar, manager of Bubble T

Customers can enjoy them hot or cold, with a choice of vegetarian, gluten-free and vegan options.

The sweet taste of the tea paired with the delicious toppings make up the unique taste that bubble tea provides.

Owners Irfan Khan and Ali Zafar said: “We have a combination of 64 mixed drink flavours of tea to choose from and we are constantly developing new flavours. Bubble Tea is an exciting, growing trend amongst all age groups.

“What makes bubble tea appealing and distinguishable is the additional popping balls known as boba which burst in the mouth and releases the flavours.

“Alongside bubble tea we also offer a supplementary product known as bubble waffle. Currently, no one has this product, and we will be its first producers in the area. Bubble waffle is cooked in our secret formula and served with popping balls.”

Grand Arcade centre manager Mike Matthews said: “We are delighted to welcome Bubble T to the centre, it’s such a growing trend and perfect timing as we head into summer. We wish Ali and Irfan and the team all the very best, we are sure Bubble T will be a huge hit with our shoppers.”

Bubble T is located on the ground floor of the centre near the escalators, opening seven days a week.