New shops are coming to Wigan's Makinson Arcade: we celebrate with vintage pictures from the historic mall

Several new businesses will be opening their doors next month in one of Wigan’s most famous shopping areas.“We will be welcoming four new tenants to the Makinson Arcade in April, and there are others currently in negotiation,” said Conrad Heald, from owner Wigan Council. “The new arrivals will help the historic arcade continue to thrive.”The arcade has been home to countless businesses since it was built by Richard Makinson in 1898. Built to connect the market place with Woodcock Street, it is currently home to 20 names. Mr Heald said: “Richard Makinson – who was the biggest owner of retail property in Wigan - had a real vision for the town centre, and the arcade played a key part in his plan to build handsome arcades and shops. We’re now seeing the arcade playing its part in the modern shopping environment, and the new arrivals will help to consolidate its success.”