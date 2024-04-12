Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People passionate about the environment are invited to join a new group, People, Planet, Pint - Wigan

Members meet over a drink in the town, to discuss sustainability, share experiences and ideas, and network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with an interest in the environment can attend the free sessions, whether they are local residents, business owners, students, consultants, or those wanting to move into greener careers.

.

Group Leader Caeryn Collins is passionate about sustainability and creating opportunities for people to collaborate.

“If you live in the area, care about your children’s future, want to contribute to your community or would just like to know what’s going on in the Wigan Borough, come and join us,” she says. “You don’t have to be an expert or have any special experience.”

People Planet Pint was launched in Glasgow during COP26 when the city hosted the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference. The Wigan event will of course have a local twist. They have been given permission to call it People Planet Pint and Pie!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m a huge believer that we all need to do our bit to reverse the damage done and awareness and community are key to this!

“And since the launch, groups are popping up all over the country. The idea has exploded, with new branches being set up every week.

“I kept wanting to join a meeting, but they were all too far away, so I decided to set up a local group.I wasn’t sure at first how much interest there would be Wigan but I’ve spoken to so many businesses who are on this path or are keen to get on it as they can see the all-round benefits of this kind of working practice"

But the businesswoman wanted to go further than simply networking events so set up her own event that will run just before the networking meeting. Called 'The Business Rebels Club' it is aimed at those businesses who want to grow and thrive in an uncertain economy by being greener or more ethical and creating a positive impact but aren’t sure how to do it or measure the benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Business Rebels Club will showcase businesses that focus on a positive impact for the employees, the planet, it’s customers or the communities in which it exists. It can even have a positive impact on more than one group. Both events take place at the Wheel Restaurant on 17th April and is run in partnership with at Wigan and Leigh college.

The businesswomen who owns Impressions Uniforms based in Standish and Golborne has done this in her own business. They pay the real living wage, provide training and opportunities for staff and people wanting job experience, support other businesses and community organisations, buy from other local businesses and have families with pre-loved uniform donations and lots more. As a result, the business has grown and costs have reduced.

This is very much in line with the New Deal for Business with Wigan council where businesses are awarded Gold, Silver or Bronze based on the amount of positive impact they can demonstrate. Impressions were one of the first Businesses to be awarded the Gold Standard and are also inline to become members of the Greater Manchester Good Employment Charter

Speaking about why she wanted to do this she said,

‘Lots of business want to give back, be kinder to the environment and support their staff as they can see the benefits of all of these things. The Rebels Club will showcase other businesses that have done that and grown as a result. The first meeting will look specifically at how reducing your carbon footprint can not only save you money – it can help you grow. This is for any business in any sector. More and more tenders and contracts are asking businesses to be greener or to deliver more social value and some business don’t know where to start’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad