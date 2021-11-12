New Wigan law firm to wage war against prejudice

Leslie Rose says he has faced discrimination himself

And that’s because founder Leslie Rose has encountered more than his share of it himself.

The 36-year-old has reached the point of setting up his own business in the face of several disadvantages, not least coming from a background where money was scarce, there were no lawyers in his family and he was one of the first members of the Rose clan ever to go to university.

He also credits being born with a cleft lip and palate - and the prejudice he faced because of that - with providing the extra motivation to get where he is now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Whilst many may think my being 36 is still young to set up a law firm, many people will not truly appreciate what my 16-year struggle to success has taken.

“I have had to fight tooth and nail to get to the position I am at today, saving every penny to set up this law firm.

“You can be assured that if you were my client, I would fight your case with the same vigour and relentless determination that I have had to display to succeed to date.

“LRose Law Ltd was set up by me to assist people with employment law cases (including discrimination at work), personal injury (including criminal injuries compensation cases), housing disrepair cases and other discrimination cases such as in goods, services and facilities, education, housing and by clubs and associations.

“Discrimination is something that is personal to me, having experienced it at times in my life. This gives me added drive to help others who have been discriminated against.

“Equality and fairness underpins everything that we do, and is part of our company ethos.

“My life so far has made me extremely driven, motivated and passionate to succeed both for myself and my clients, whatever walk of life they may be from.”

The new firm is based in Foundry Yard off Wallgate.