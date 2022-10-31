New Wigan optician's is quite a spectacle after installing its own bar for customers

Standish Styling is the borough’s first private optician, and bosses are going out of their way to give the clientele a special experience.

And that includes chilling out with a beer, prosecco or coffee while they wait.

It perhaps comes as no surprise that one of the directors is David Gleave, son of veteran Hepworth and Hall optician Brian Gleave who is also a founding father of Wigan Beer Festival who knows a thing or two about hospitality.

Standish Styling Opticians are celebrating its opening on November 11

Co-director Adrian Baxendale said: “We are wanting to try something a little bit different.

"We want the whole eye-testing and fitting experience to be a relaxing one for customers and if they can have a drink while they wait then it gives them and us to get to know each other better too.

"You can see where the influance has come from with David being the son of an optician and beer festival legend and he has been well trained in both fields by his dad!”

Adrian too has beer festival connections, having designed the pie man on the celebratory glasses for the last 20 years.

He added: “We have events evenings where we might showcase the latest styles, for example Cartier fashion, and a complementary drink will be part of the experience.

"Customers have been wowed and amazed, not just by the aesthetics of the shop but the overall experience.”

David added: “I am really interested in the ongoing eye care of our valued customers, so I wanted to create an environment where people look forward to coming for their eye examination, not dread it!

"Our testing equipment is ‘state of the art’, providing an extremely thorough eye examination, similar to what you could expect at a hospital, but in a much more beautiful, tranquil environment.

"We offer a cappuccino or maybe a glass of fizz as you receive expert eyewear styling, so you look and feel great in glasses, and proud to say you visited Standish Styling Opticians.”