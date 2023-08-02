News you can trust since 1853
New wine bar set to replace old carpet shop in Mosley Common

A new wine bar is set to open in Mosley Common.
By George Lythgoe
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

This would be the first of its kind in the Wigan borough township with only a few restaurants and bars in the area currently.

What was Walker’s Flooring on Mosley Common Road will soon become a swanky new venue for punters to enjoy.

Proposed interior of the new wine bar in Mosley CommonProposed interior of the new wine bar in Mosley Common
Although some of the objectors raised concerns to Wigan Council about potential noise and anti-social behaviour as a result of the build, the small bar neighbouring Lugana would only be open between 10am and 11.30pm, according to their design and access statement.

Issues of parking were raised as well but the bar has a five-space car park on the site to accommodate a number of customers.

There were several supporters to the application who expressed their excitement of having a new bar in the area which would provide a new option for nightlife and provide more jobs in the area.

The proposal did not specify how many jobs would be created as a result but that it would provide "a number of permanent full and part time jobs to the local community.” For those who have lived near the soon-to-be bar for a long time, they will know it formed part of an old nightclub before becoming a carpet shop and restaurant.

An officer’s report on the proposal explained that due to the surrounding shops having similar opening and closing times, there would not be a huge impact on noise or disturbance during the later hours.

The council gave the thumbs-up to this plan so locals can soon expect to see a new bar open Monday to Sunday.

