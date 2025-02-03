Nominations Now Open for the Wigan Business Awards 2025
Organised by Atherton based Launch North West, the Wigan Business Awards are a movement dedicated to lifting local businesses and ensuring their hard work is recognised.
Nichola Howard, Managing Director of Launch North West and Wigan President for the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, said:
"Wigan businesses deserve recognition, and that’s exactly what these awards are here to do. We reinvest directly into our community by spending money supporting local suppliers, celebrating local talent, and making sure Wigan and Leigh’s business scene gets the spotlight it deserves. I'd like to invite everyone to take part, whether by nominating their favourite business or putting themselves forward. If you’re making a difference in Wigan, you belong on this stage."
Why Businesses Should Get Involved
The Wigan Business Awards are built by Wigan businesses, for Wigan businesses.
The 2024 event numbers speak for themselves:
✅ £36,814.31 reinvested into Wigan's economy, with 23 out of 30 suppliers based in Wigan & Leigh. ✅ A five-star reputation, with 18 five-star reviews on Facebook and 31 on Google, proving its credibility. ✅ A commitment to local impact, from using a community-owned venue to ensuring every element of the night benefits Wigan.
The awards highlight businesses of all sizes and sectors, from established titans of industry to rising entrepreneurs, freelancers, and employees.
Categories range from Employer of the Year and Small Business of the Year to industry-specific awards like Manufacturing & Engineering Business of the Year.
Why Nominations Matter:
Many business owners don’t put themselves forward because they don’t always feel "worthy"—but a nomination alone can mean the world.
A simple vote of confidence can boost morale, validate hard work, and open doors to new opportunities.
"For small businesses especially, being nominated can be a game-changer because It’s not always about winning—it’s about being seen, valued, and celebrated by your peers, customers, and community," added Jo Leigh, Co-Founder of Launch North West.
Sponsors Wanted – Align Your Brand with Wigan’s Best The awards are also seeking forward-thinking sponsors who want to align their brand with a high-impact, community-first event.
Sponsoring the Wigan Business Awards means genuine local investment, unmatched brand visibility, and a powerful CSR opportunity.
"We are a proud female-led family business that have been champions of promoting growth for Wigan and Leigh’s business community for well over a decade. For brands that truly care about local impact, there is no better opportunity than sponsoring these awards," said Nichola.
Have a look at our picture gallery from the 2024 ceremony and if you too want a night to remember, take a chance, and be part of Wigan’s most prestigious business celebration in 2025.
To Nominate or Enter Visit: https://wiganbusinessawards.co.uk/ Deadline for nominations: Midnight Friday 30th May 2025 You do not need to be nominated to enter. Deadline for Entries: Midnight Friday 30th June 2025 Awards Night: Friday 7th November, at The Edge, Wigan For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or more information, contact: 📩 [email protected] 📞 01942 559306 🌐 https://wiganbusinessawards.co.uk/