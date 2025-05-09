Northstone Offers Construction Career Kickstart Experience in Wigan After Success of First Year Launch

Construction Crew Information

Leading homebuilder, Northstone in partnership with local charity, AppleCast, is offering aspiring builders in the Wigan area a week of hands-on work experience this summer as part of its Construction Crew project, following a successful first year of the initiative which launched in September 2024.

The Construction Crew experience is an engaging taster week of getting to know what it is like to work on a construction site and will take place over five days from 16th until 20th June. Running from 10am until 3pm with daily pick up and drop off from Northstone’s Abri development in Wigan, lunch and all materials are provided.

Successful applicants will experience an introduction to Northstone and housebuilding on the first day, with a site tour and trade talks. The attendees then head to AppleCast for days 2 to 5 to learn about Health and Safety on Site, Footings Construction, SIP Construction, Environmental Construction and have the opportunity to complete Level 1 Health and Safety and Welfare in Construction.

Open to three age groups in the Wigan community; 14 – 16 years, 16 – 19 years and 19+; anyone considering a career in construction is being urged to apply now, as the closing date for applications is 23rd May.

Commenting on the project, Chrissie Bramhall, communities manager at Northstone said: “As part of our commitment to the Wigan Borough, Northstone has pledged various CSR commitments. The Construction Crew project, is one we're extremely proud of, encouraging young people to gain skills and experience on the path to a career in construction. They get to visit one of our live projects and be inspired by members of our talented team who may have started out on a similar career path.

“We are seeking candidates across the age groups to join us at AppleCast where they can learn the tools of the trade and also get to visit one of Northstone’s live projects and hear from our talented team who will share their experiences and tips for a successful career in housebuilding.”

To apply please email [email protected]

For more information on Northstone, visit https://northstone.co.uk