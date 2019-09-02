Northwood: The estate agent finding Wigan a home

“People usually only move four times in their life so it’s a big thing,” says Jade Naughton. Senior sales adviser with estate agents Northwood Wigan, Jade, 28, knows the importance of ensuring that moving house goes smoothly.



Northwood started life in 1995, franchising in 1999 and opening a Wigan office in 2008 with director Steve Adams at the helm. Since then, they’ve blossomed, now employing 10 people.

Jade Naughton

“I do property evaluations and give advice on how to boost the value of a property,” said Jade, who’s from Atherton and has been with the company since 2016. “Seeing the houses is the best part of the job, seeing their character and original features. The buzz from getting an offer and getting a little bit more money for a client is great.”

Senior sales and lettings administrator Sarah Elliott, 35, is from Standish and joined Northwood in 2014. “I do a bit of everything: accounts, evaluations, contracts, advertising, photos,” she said. “Northwood Wigan has grown massively so it’s an exciting business to be in. Seeing people collecting keys is always nice.”

One of 85 Northwood offices across the country, Northwood Wigan are also closely involved in the local community, sponsoring the Wigan Dodgeball Warriors to help them raise the funds to be able to attend the 2020 Dodgeball World Cup in Cairo, Egypt.

“We’re lucky to have such a good team,” said Wigan-born property manager Katherine Price, 37, who’s been with the firm since 2008. “I deal with contractors, invoices, liaise with tenants, ensure we meet safety standards, and do property inspections.

Sarah Elliott

“The varied nature makes it fun and we all help each other,” Katherine added. “We laugh at each other and with each other!”

The Northwood Wigan office