Nostalgia: 32 pictures of landmarks, businesses and people in Standish High Street over the decades

Standish High Street has always been a busy thoroughfare and remains so to this day. Here we revisit its near and distance past with pictures from the Wigan Today archive.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT

There will be plenty of familiar faces and businesses, although some of them, sadly, are no longer with us.

1. Standish High Street

2. Cutting her cake to celebrate 40 years in the hairdressing business is 61-year-old Pat Kenyon of Kenyon's Hairdressers, High Street, Standish, on Friday November 17 1995

3. No-one was better known in his day that Tom Hughes, an enthusiastic cyclist, this photo shows his successful shop on High Street, Standish, 100 years ago

4. Angela Miller, chairperson of Ring A Rainbow Community Interest Company, in the charity shop on High Street, Standish, with her dad and assistant chairperson, Joe White and loyal customer Brenda Wilding

