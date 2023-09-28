News you can trust since 1853
NOSTALGIA: a century of Wigan shops that are no longer with us

Wigan’s retail scene, like many around Britain, has shrunk beyond all recognition in the last few years. Here’s a sample of some of the stores that were much loved in decades past that are no longer with us.
By Charles Graham
Published 28th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST

Some pictures from our archives date from the earliest days of the 20th century to the first few years of this one.

1. Wigan Rugby League stars Joe Lydon and Adrian Shelford opening the Ninety One ladies' fashion shop in Standish in 1988

Photo: STAFF

2. Owner James Davies doffs his hat as PA Kinley Menswear shop closes down after 100 years of business in Wigan

Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

3. Batman arrives to open the Green Shield Stamp shop in Wigan in 1967

Photo: STAFF

4. amous fashion designer David Emanuel visited the Bon Marche store in the Galleries shopping centre, Wigan to promote a Macmillan Cancer Relief raffle with a first prize of a free outfit and fashion advice from his range of clothing. Pictured greeting David are Leah Cosgrove, left and Rachel Moylan

Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD

