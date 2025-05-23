NRL Group recognised as a best workplace for development

Wigan-based recruitment and contracting engineering specialists the NRL Group have been recognised for their commitment to learning and development, reaching position 32 on the UK’s Best Workplaces for Development™ List for medium-sized organisations.

Published by Great Place To Work®, the UK’s Best Workplaces for Development™ List is compiled following comprehensive analysis of colleague feedback captured through an anonymous survey. New for 2025, the list is designed to highlight those companies who are prioritising learning and development and making it part of their company culture. It follows the NRL Group being recognised in March in position 28 on the UK’s Best Workplaces List for medium-sized organisations.

To understand each company’s learning and development strategy, colleagues who completed the Great Place To Work® survey were asked to rate their employer in key areas. 90% of NRL Group employees surveyed said they were offered training or development to further themselves professionally, and 91% felt they were given the appropriate information and training to do their jobs well. Crucially 92% agreed management shows a sincere interest in them as a person, not just an employee.

Analysis of survey responses paid particular focus on businesses understanding that development should not be a one-size fits all approach, which the NRL Group demonstrates through individual personal development plans for colleagues and a range of training options including formal qualifications, mentorships and 1-2-1 support.

Commenting on the launch of the new list, Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work® UK said:

“Training and development aren’t just about helping employees perform their day-to-day tasks – it’s about demonstrating that people are valued and that there’s a clear path for growth and inclusion. When employees can’t see opportunities ahead, they’re less likely to be fully engaged. Development is all about looking forward – it shows a commitment to an employee’s long-term potential. It helps individuals feel appreciated and plays a vital role in shaping a strong company culture.

Every year, we celebrate organisations that are building exceptional workplace cultures where people and businesses thrive. Learning and development opportunities are a key part of that, which is why we’re especially excited to be unveiling the UK’s Best Workplaces for Development.”

NRL Group CEO David Redmayne was delighted to be recognised on the list.

“Across our business operations we have fantastic people delivering our services, so it’s important to us that we’re able to provide them with the support they need to grow and excel in their roles. A key part of this is working with them to provide the right learning and development programmes, whilst identifying where they can take on more responsibility.

It was rewarding to see the positive feedback colleagues shared through our Great Place To Work® survey, together with the long service awards we regularly celebrate it’s gratifying to know that our colleagues value working within the NRL Group. I’ve had the privilege of seeing colleagues develop their careers within our business across decades, myself included, and as a family-owned business every promotion is personally rewarding for us.”