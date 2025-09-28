Oh, what a night! Wigan Borough Business Awards 2025 celebrates local excellence

With 12 prestigious awards handed out, attendees were treated to an unforgettable evening of recognition, celebration, and entertainment.

The Wigan Borough Business of the Year award went to Greenmount Projects, in recognition of their remarkable contribution to the local economy, commitment to staff development, and extensive community involvement.

Hosted by the ever-charismatic Steve Walls, the evening opened with an electrifying Queen Medley, setting the tone for a night full of excitement and applause. Special guests included Wigan Council’s Executive Leader David Molyneux MBE, and Chief Executive Alison McKenzie-Folan OBE, who joined attendees in celebrating the achievements of Wigan and Leigh’s finest businesses.

Thank you to Headline Sponsor Calisen for their incredible support of this year’s awards. We were also delighted to have our event programme sponsored by Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors. Guests also received a specially designed scarf featuring both Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors branding, which went down a storm and perfectly reflected the borough’s community spirit.

The Awards would not have been possible without the hard work of the staff at Wigan Sporting Events Ltd, including Susan Hornby, Andy Birch, Neil Russell, and Roger Varley, who ensured the event ran seamlessly from start to finish. This year, the awards also proudly carry the Independent Awards Standards Council Awards Trust Mark Outstanding Accreditation, which recognising fairness, transparency, and integrity in all our judging and processes. We are especially grateful to our panel of judges, who give up their time to uphold these standards and ensure every entry is considered with care.

Guests enjoyed a networking reception, supported by GM Business Growth Hub, and a charity fundraiser sponsored by MBH Solicitors, raising a remarkable £3195 for Wigan & Leigh Hospice. Our branded Awards van, kindly sponsored by Westwood Motor Group and Pinnacle Signs, added to the evening’s excitement.

The celebration continued with the after-party - Boogie Bingo – which was proudly sponsored by Cowgills, part of the SUMER Group, which proved to be an absolute hit with guests up on their feet and dancing the night away!

Wigan Borough Business Awards 2025 was a resounding success, and a true celebration of the outstanding talent, innovation, and passion of businesses and community organisations across the borough.

"It was incredible to celebrate such a diverse and accomplished group of businesses, charities, and community leaders this evening. Our finalists and winners highlight the best of Wigan Borough – innovative, ambitious, and deeply committed to their community. We’re proud to recognise their achievements and grateful to all our sponsors, judges, and partners for making the night so special." – Sue France, Co-Founder, Wigan Borough Business Awards

To learn more about Wigan Borough Business Awards, please visit the website – www.wiganboroughbusinessawards.co.uk

