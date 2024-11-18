Olympian set to open new Wigan Aldi
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It will replace the existing Aldi on Princess Road and will be run by Store Manager Ben Waddington, along with a team of 30 colleagues from the local community.
As Aldi has been fuelling Team GB with fresh, healthy food since 2015 through monthly vouchers, Ben Waddington and his team will be joined by bronze medallist Bianca Cook to celebrate the store opening by cutting the all-important ribbon on opening morning.
Bianca will also give away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.
As part of Aldi’s investment in local communities across the UK, the new store will offer more customers access to Aldi’s high quality, low-price products.
Consumer group Which? confirmed Aldi as the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket for 2023 – the third year in a row that it has been awarded this title.
Aldi Store Manager Ben Waddington said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Ashton in Makerfield. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Bianca Cook join us will make it a morning to remember.”
Taekwondo star Bianca Cook added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”
The new Aldi store is also calling on local charities and food banks in Ashton to register with Neighbourly, which is a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.
Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected].
Job applications and more information on all of Aldi’s store positions can be found at https://www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/roles/stores
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.