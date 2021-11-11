One vast logistics park is approved and another rejected on Wigan's border

Parkside Colliery closed in 1993

Secretary of State for Leveling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove, has approved the regeneration of Parkside Colliery at Newton-le-Willows, unlocking huge investment.

But a major logistics park just off the M6 called Haydock Park, which backers said, would have created 2,550 jobs, has been turned down.

It is three decades since Parkside stopped producing coal, one of the last mines in the North West to close.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Haydock Point project was rejected by St Helens Council and the secretary of state

Since then the site has been the subject of numerous plans for redevelopment which have come to nothing.

However now, a new project providing 1,330 new jobs when fully complete as a major logistics hub, has been predicted to add more than £80m a year to the local economy and provide £2.2m a year in business rates to support local services.

The scheme was "called in" for an inquiry in May 2020 by the then communities secretary Robert Jenrick.

Parkside Regeneration is a joint venture between developer Langtree and St Helens Council.

Yvonne Fovargue MP

John Downes, chairman of Parkside Regeneration, told Business Desk: “It’s been a long road, but we got there.

“I’m delighted that the Secretary of State saw as clearly as we did Parkside’s potential for transformational change and the contribution it will make to re-balancing the borough’s economy.

“Work starts today on what we need to do to get spades in the ground. There’ll be lots going on behind the scenes that people won’t see, but we’ve already pushed the ‘go’ button.”

But, just up the road, the plan for Haydock Point was rejected by St Helens Council after some councillors branded it a “monstrosity” which would cause too much damage to the environment both because it would be built on green belt and because of the extra HGVs that would be driving around the area.

That decision has now been upheld by Mr Gove.

The news was hailed by Makerfield's MP.

Yvonne Fovargue said: “I welcome the decision to dismiss the appeal.

"I objected to this application on the grounds of its encroachment on the greenbelt, traffic congestion and air quality. It was a development too far and I am pleased that the Planning Inspector dismissed the appeal by Peel Investments.”