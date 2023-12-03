Corner shops can be the unsung heroes of the communities they serve.

Open from early in the morning until late into the evening, seven days a week and often for 365 days a year (including Christmas Day), they provide an alternative to the big chains and convenience stores which can feel impersonal.

Not only are they always there for those little things, they can sometimes be the only human contact which people have in communities which are otherwise isolated or neglected.

We asked for your nominations for the best corner shops in the Wigan area and here's a round up of your own recommendations.

1 . Spar Whelley manager Rachel Neacy (right) and her mum Christine (left).