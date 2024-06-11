Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fresh plans have been unveiled to bring a long neglected former Wigan pub back to life.

The canalside Bridge 63 at Red Rock, Standish, has stood empty and increasingly shabby since it closed its doors in 2011.

Three years ago owner Simon Jones of WN Pubs announced ambitious plans to revive its fortunes but they failed to materialise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been pressure from local residents on Mr Jones, who also owns the former St John the Baptist Primary School in New Springs and which is in a similar state to Bridge 63, to get something done about it.

Bridge 63 Pub-restaurant has been empty for 13 years

And now he has revealed new intentions for revamp and relaunch the landmark, calling it a “go to” inn with its original name, The Crawford Arms – and this time with business partners.

The aim is for the venue to offer a “premium experience complete with a large beer garden, great food and letting rooms”.

It is being advertised as a “Joint Venture Opportunity” and adding: “It was once one of Wigan’s most prestigious hospitality locations and we are looking for someone to partner with to help us restore it to its former glory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alternatively, it is available as a straight lease but a joint venture would be preferred.

“The rural setting offers a peaceful escape, with easy access to scenic walks along the Leeds Liverpool Canal and into the beautiful Haigh Hall Country park.

“Haigh Hall is famous for its impressive architecture and its 250-acre woodland which have been at the heart of Wigan for 900 years.

“Bridge 63 is a great opportunity. The transformation from a traditional pub to a modern Premium Local hotspot will undoubtedly make it a go-to destination, especially during the warmer months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The right operator for Bridge 63 will have extensive experience in destination food outlet hospitality businesses.

"They will have a clear vision for their food and drinks menu and marketing strategy and can create a memorable experience for their customers and lead the reimagining of this Iconic building.”

For more information, contact [email protected].