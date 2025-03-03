Pancake Day 2025: 12 places in and around Wigan to get a pancake on Shrove Tuesday

By Sian Jones
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 15:45 BST
Don’t flip out but it’s Pancake Day!

Whether you prefer sweet or savoury, a traditional crepe or fluffy American-style pancakes, Shrove Tuesday (March 4) is the perfect day to have the foodie favourite for breakfast, lunch and dinner!

However, if you don’t fancy making them at home, here are a dozen places in and around Wigan that have pancakes on the menu.

Places in Wigan to get a pancake this Shrove Tuesday

1. Pancake Day 2025

Places in Wigan to get a pancake this Shrove Tuesday Photo: NW

Riveredge, Southgate, Wigan

2. Postcode Coffee House

Riveredge, Southgate, Wigan Photo: MA

Mossy Lea Road, Wrightington

3. The Paddock House at Derby House

Mossy Lea Road, Wrightington Photo: MA

Dangerous Corner, Hall Lane, Appley Bridge

4. Thirsty and Co

Dangerous Corner, Hall Lane, Appley Bridge Photo: submit

