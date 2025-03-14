Partou’s ‘people first culture’ showcased at national nursery summit

The process by which Partou, one of the UK’s largest day nursery providers which has its head office in Manchester and operates settings across the North West, has successfully embedded a “people first culture” across two previously independent nursery groups has been detailed at a major conference.

Addressing the Nursery World Business Summit in London, Josie Mortimer, Partou’s People and Culture Director, outlined the steps the company had taken to place culture at the heart of its approach following the merger of Just Childcare and All About Children under the Partou brand.

“One of the first shifts we made was rebranding our HR function to the People and Culture Team,” she said. “This shift was also about moving beyond rigid policies and frameworks, and instead embedding a culture of belonging, recognition and continuous improvement.”

People and Culture were then split into two “distinct but connected areas - People Experience and People Operations,” Josie explained. “This split was a crucial part of our shift. We did not just rename HR, we redefined its role to actively shape and support a people-first culture. We wanted our focus to go beyond policies and procedures, embedding a culture that recognises and celebrates our team.”

Josie Mortimer (left), Partou People and Culture Director, and Danni Adams, Partou Learning and Development Manager, who addressed the Nursery World Business Summit in London

Partou’s next step was to conduct a ‘Culture Values Assessment’ with a third party to understand what truly mattered to the teams.

“The results told us that we were a group of passionate, committed people with strong beliefs,” Josie continued. “The values that emerged reflect high standards of care and compassion, not just in how we work but in how we live. What stood out was the genuine warmth and interest we extend to others, creating a culture that is naturally supportive. Once we understood our personal values, we took a step back to assess our culture as it was then. Encouragingly, we found that our culture aligned well with our personal values, which was a fantastic starting point.”

Continuing the presentation, Danni Adams – Partou’s Learning and Development Manager – described the design and launch of the Partou Academy as a means of delivering a “structured, values-driven, consistent approach to onboarding, leadership development, and continuous, ongoing learning.”

The initiative was created with a focus on three key areas.

“The first is ‘better career-driven learning,’ we want our team to know ‘we’re with you every step of the way in your career with Partou,’” Danni explained.

“The next part of our Academy is ‘better continuous learning opportunities.’ At Partou, we believe there is always more to be learned.

“The final component of the Partou Academy is ‘better connection to Partou’s culture and community.’ It’s special here at Partou, and we want our team members to feel the magic too.”

Danni also described Partou’s improved approach to apprenticeships which has involved streamlining its apprenticeship providers from over 20 down to two. “It’s allowed us to ensure a more consistent approach, and apprenticeships delivered at a much higher quality,” she said. “Having less providers allows us to better monitor the progress of our apprentices and support those with additional needs, ensuring the best experience possible for a smooth pass when they get to EPA.”

Concluding the joint address, Josie stressed the importance of sustaining the excellent progress Partou has made thus far. “Culture is not built in a day, and it is not a one off initiative,” she said. “It is the everyday moments, the leadership behaviours, and the willingness to listen and adapt.”

She highlighted the importance of attracting and retaining talent, telling the audience: “In an evolving job market, we need to continue strengthening our employer brand and making our workplaces somewhere people actively want to be.”

And she underlined the need to prioritise wellbeing. “If we do not take care of our teams, we cannot expect them to bring their best to work. Wellbeing is not a ‘nice to have,’ it is a business necessity,” Josie said. “At the heart of all of this is a simple truth: when you build a culture where people are truly put first, we will all feel challenged, inspired and supported - and you build a business that is strong, resilient and ready for the future.”