News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation

Pet food donation drive launched to support owners in Wigan in cost-of-living crisis

A Wigan shop has launched a community food donation point to help pets and their owners during the cost-of-living crisis.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

The collection point has been installed at Pets at Homes, on Robin Retail Park, for people to given pet food to owners in need as part of a UK-wide rollout across the firm’s 450-plus stores.

In partnership with national pet charity Blue Cross, Pets at Home is seeking donations of dog, cat, puppy and kitten food, as well as food for small animals including rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters.

Donations will distributed by Blue Cross to food banks.

A pet food donation point has been launched in Wigan's Pets at Home storeA pet food donation point has been launched in Wigan's Pets at Home store
A pet food donation point has been launched in Wigan's Pets at Home store
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is also providing Blue Cross with a monthly supply of vouchers to supplement customer contributions, based on the requirements of local food banks.

Barry Winrow, Pets at Home Wigan store manager, said: “We’re excited to launch the customer donation points in our store. I’m looking forward to raising awareness of the local causes we’ll be supporting and we’re grateful for our customers giving whatever they can.”

Pets at Home has pledged to double all customer donations to the food bank donation point between Friday, June 9 and Sunday, June 11.

Related topics:WiganPets at Home