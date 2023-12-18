PICTURE GALLERY: Some Wigan Christmas spirit sprayed in snow
Wigan artist Scott Wilcock, also known as Snow Graffiti, has been spreading festive spirit, travelling up and down the country to create stunning bespoke window displays, including winter scenes, films scenes, ones featuring images of loved ones and pets, and all celebrating the spirit of Christmas.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 18th Dec 2023, 04:55 GMT
Scott is also an inspiring artist with step-by-step guides on his website and social media. Here are just some of the many designs created by Snow Graffiti this Christmastime.
1 / 6