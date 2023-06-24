PICTURE GALLERY: Take a look around Wigan's old Civic Centre before it undergoes at transformation

We take a look around Wigan Civic Centre which is set to be transformed into a hub for start-up businesses.

Social mission developer Capital&Centric, which specialises in the restoration of concrete buildings, is set to breathe new life into the Millgate premises.

It used to accommodate council offices but has stood empty for several years now, with its only use being for location shooting of the Morecambe-based crime drama The Bay where it was dressed up as a police station.

We were invited to take a look around the Civic Centre as Tim Heatley, founder of Capital&Centric, talks through his vision of how the building can be redeveloped.

Tim Heatley, founder of Capital&Centric inside Wigan Civic Centre.

Capital and Centric have plans to restore the building and create a business hub in the town centre.

Exterior of Wigan Civic Centre

Coun David Molyneux leader of Wigan Council chats with Tim Heatley founder of Capital&Centric, about ideas for the building transformation.

