Pizza Hut confirms Wigan restaurant will shut, along with 67 others, due to administration

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 21st Oct 2025, 09:00 BST
Wigan’s Pizza Hut restaurant is set to close its doors after the firm went into administration, it has been confirmed.

The locations of 68 restaurants to be shut has been revealed, with the site at Robin Retail Park on the list.

It will also close 11 delivery sites as part of a restructuring which will put 1,210 workers at risk of redundancy.

The Pizza Hut branches in Leigh and Pemberton, which serve collection and delivery orders, are not affected.

Pizza Hut at Robin Retail Park

DC London Pie, the firm running Pizza Hut’s UK dine-in restaurants under a franchise deal, appointed administrators from corporate finance firm FTI on Monday.

American hospitality giant Yum! Brands, which owns the global Pizza Hut business, said it has now bought the UK restaurant operation in a pre-pack administration deal, saving 64 of its sites.

