Eleshia Caddick applied to Wigan Council to use the outbuilding in her garden on Kingsway, Ince, for Woofly Cuts Dog Grooming By Eleshia.

The business is already in operation and she says it has professional equipment including a stainless steel dog bath, high-velocity dryer, scissors, clippers and blades.

She applied for retrospective planning permission to change the use of the site from purely residential to mixed use.

Ms Caddick wants to run her business from 10am to 5pm from Tuesdays to Saturdays and will have just three appointments each day.

A neighbour submitted a letter of objection, with concerns which included noise from the site, the behaviour of dogs going to be groomed, privacy and parking issues.