Plans for pet crematorium to be opened in Wigan borough recommended for approval

Many owners want to honour their beloved pets by keeping their ashes or scattering them in a special place after they have died, but have to travel to Leyland or further afield to have them cremated.

Now a planning application will be considered for a business unit in Atherton to be used for a pet crematorium.

The building on Chanters Industrial Estate that could be used for a pet crematorium

Natasha Frazer-Ormrod is seeking permission to convert a building off Arley Way, on Chanters Industrial Estate, which is currently used for the sale and storage of vehicles and equipment for funeral services.

The building will still be used for an office and storage, but there will also be a mortuary fridge and outside will be two containers each housing a crematory.

A design statement says: “It is proposed that the operating hours of the building will be restricted to hours between 8am and 6pm, with it seen that cremations will occur between the hours of 9am and 5pm. The proposed crematory has a limit of 8-10 operations a day and so with two units would limit the number of cremations to 16-20.

"The proposal is that whilst mortuary fridges will be on-site, the service will operate a collection service from local veterinarian surgeries, only collecting animals expected to be cremated that day. However, it is recognised that in the event of unforeseen circumstance, some animals may be stored overnight but this is not expected to occur during typical operations and should be deemed infrequent.”

Three people would be employed at the crematorium and it is hoped more jobs could be created there in future if the business grows.

While it is not expected to operate on Sundays and bank holidays, the planning application states this may be done if it is required by a veterinary practice.

Eighteen letters of objection have been submitted by people living in the area, with concerns including smells and smoke pollution, the movement of hazardous waste, increased traffic and the emotional distress of knowing an animal is being cremated.