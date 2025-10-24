Ambitious plans for a massive rail freight interchange – including warehousing east of the M6 – straddling Wigan, St Helens and Warrington have been put forward.

If approved the hub would be one of the biggest of its kind in the North West but inevitably planners would have to balance the number of jobs created and economic benefits to the area with the impact it could have on the environment, infrastructure and local communities.

The scheme would include the demolition of a so-far-unknown number of homes, farmsteads and commercial premises on land south of the Chat Moss line and west of Winwick Lane.

A company based in the Channel Islands has applied to the Secretary of State via the planning inspectorate to authorise the development.

How the strategic rail freight interchange might look

Intermodal Logistics Park North Rail Freight Interchange (ILPN RFI), based at St Helier in Jersey, is the applicant.

Under planning regulations, an environmental impact assessment will be required ahead of a planning application, and consultation with the local community.

If it goes ahead, the logistics park would measure 767,00m sq of warehousing and ancillary buildings with a total ground-floor footprint of 590,000m sq and 177,050m sq of mezzanine floor space.

A mixture of units would have the potential to be connected to the rail system with plans including the provision of a rail terminal capable of accommodating up to 16 trains, stretching 775m in length, per day,

Aerial view of the proposed rail freight interchange site at Chat Moss

There would also be connections to the mainline and ancillary developments such as container storage, cranes for loading and unloading, shipping containers and parking for lorries.

New bridges would be needed crossing the Chat Moss Line to enhance connectivity and replace level crossings at Parkside No 1 and Lowton Moss.

Overnight lorry parking and “welfare facilities” and HGV fuelling services as well as new internal roads and works to the existing road infrastructure on the main site would be provided.

New access to Newton Park Farm and neighbouring properties, new electricity substations and new energy centres with potential for battery storage are also proposed.

New pedestrian and cycle access routes and the diversion of existing public rights of way would also be required as well as the provision of a public transport hub, including the demolition of existing on-site structures, including residential homes, farmsteads and commercial premises.

The main site of the development is land east of the M6 motorway, south of the Chat Moss Line and to the west of Winwick Lane, including a triangular parcel of land west of Parkside Road and to the north of the Chat Moss Line.

Interested parties and members of the local community can participate in the statutory consultation which is taking place between Tuesday October 28 and Tuesday December 23 and view the plans on the applicant’s website at www.tritaxbigbox.co.uk

The plans can also be viewed during that period at Golborne Library, Tanners Lane, Golborne: Mondays to Wednesdays, 9am to 2pm, Thursdays to Fridays from noon until 5pm and Saturdays from 9am to 2pm. Similarly they can be seen at Newton-le-Willows Library, Culcheth Library and Winwick Leisure Centre.