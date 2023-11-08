Some 120 jobs could be created by a new business park in Skelmersdale.

Plans have been submitted by West Lancashire Council’s commerical arm Tawd Valley Developments (TVD), which in the past has largely focused on housing projects, to build 45 industrial and trade counter units totalling 100,000ft sq on a local authority-owned site at the White Moss Business Park near junction 4 of the M58.

The scheme, to be known as J4, has been designed by John McCall architects and ARP Engineering. It is hoped the application will be heard in the spring.

An artist's impression of the new Skelmersdale business park

TVD managing director Mark Kitts told the Business Desk website: “Our remit is to boost the economic and social wellbeing of the borough through development, so improving its ability to retain and attract quality employers is a natural extension of our work. It has the added benefit of delivering recurring rates payments that the local authority can invest in much needed services.

“The market’s focus in the last few years has been on ‘big box’ shed developments, neglecting the trade counter and small industrial market which is a mainstay of much of the employment in West Lancs.

“We’re confident that demand levels for space in the sort of high quality environment we can offer at J4 will ensure the scheme’s success.”

The application came in while the developer confirmed three further housing applications for 29 units at Maryvale, 45 new homes at Digmoor, and six three-bed semi-detached houses in Egerton, all in Skelmersdale.