Plans submitted to build a new Aldi in Wigan

Plans have been submitted for a new Aldi in Wigan

The Derwent Group wants to build the site on land adjacent to Glasshouse Business Park on Warrington Road, Marus Bridge.

A planning decision is expected early next year, and subject to approval, the nine-month build will start mid-2022.

Andrew Day, Senior Asset Manager at The Derwent Group, said: “This scheme will deliver two popular retail outlets and create new employment opportunities.

“It’s greater value is in providing the wider amenities required to fulfil our vision for the neighbouring Glasshouse Business Park site. At Glasshouse we hope to create eight new industrial units as well as further support our existing tenants.

“We are committed to expanding our industrial portfolio across the North West and are actively bringing high quality new space to the market. These additions will help to increase local dwell time and create a well-served and sustainable community.”

The group have also submitted plans for a £12m industrial scheme across 9.7 acres next to Total Fitness on the A49.

Stuart Parks, the Regional Property Director at Aldi UK, is excited by what the plans will bring to the town.

He said: “This site will be an ideal location for our second Wigan store as it gives us the prominent frontage and local footfall that perfectly fit our new store requirements.

“Opening a new store at the site will enable us to bring Aldi’s unbeatable value to even more Wigan customers in the near future.”